New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Omicron variant in India, the equity market closed in the red. After closing in green for three days, Sensex fell 190.97 points, 810 points below the day’s high and closed at 57,124.31. On the other hand, Nifty declined 68.85 points to close at 17,003.75, according to data on bseindia’s and nseindia’s websites. The continuous selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) has been a major reason for the dampening market sentiment, according to media reports.Also Read - Ahead of Holiday Season, Greece Announces Measures to Contain Covid Spread

The indices opened in green but fell shortly after. Among the sectors, realty, power, oil and gas, banks and auto lost the most value. On the other hand, FMCG and IT companies gained the most. Reliance gained the most in the day. Also Read - Travelling to Delhi by Air? Check Centre's Fresh Covid Guidelines - 7 Key Points

In Nifty, HCL, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life and Wipro gained the most. Tech Mahindra hit intra-day high. Whereas, NTPS, Grasim, Eicher Motors were the top losers. Interestingly, Data Patterns made a strong debut today with a premium of 48 per cent. Also Read - Data Patterns IPO To List On Stock Exchanges Today. Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

Across whole Asia, the markets showed mixed sentiment Japan’ Nikkei and Chinese Stock Market were also trading in the red.