New Delhi: Preliminary evidence suggests that the new COVID-19 variant–Omicron– is expected to be less severe on the Indian economy, owing to the increasing pace of vaccination in India, said the Ministry of Finance in its Monthly Economic Report for November 2021. However, the report said the Omicron variant may pose a fresh risk to the ongoing global recovery.Also Read - International Travel: Vietnam to Resume International Commercial Flights From Jan 1

“India’s economic recovery is expected to gain further strength in the remaining quarters of the financial year on the back of upbeat market sentiments, rapid vaccination coverage, strong external demand, and continuous policy support by Government and RBI. However, the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 poses a challenge to the sustained recovery, and COVID19 appropriate behaviour is warranted,” the report said. Also Read - Australian Open 2022: Top Doubles Player Pierre-Hugues Herbert Pulls Out of The Tournament Over Vaccine Stance

The Ministry in the report, however, asserted that the economy is better prepared to work with COVID, with rapidly growing vaccination coverage and lessons learnt from second wave in containing the contagion. Also Read - Sri Lanka Plans to Make Covid Vaccine Card Mandatory For Those Entering Public Places

GDP estimates show economy grew at 8.4 per cent on Q2

According to the report, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) shows Indian economy grew at 8.4 per cent year on year (YoY) in second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 after clocking 20.1 per cent YoY growth in the preceding quarter, recovering more than 100 per cent of the pre-pandemic output in the corresponding quarter of FY 2019-20.

India is among the few countries that have recorded four consecutive quarters of growth amid Covid-19 (Q3, Q4 of FY21 and Q1,Q2 of FY22). “The recovery was driven by a revival in services, full-recovery in manufacturing and sustained growth in agriculture sectors. The recovery suggests kick-starting of the investment cycle, supported by surging vaccination coverage and efficient economic management activating the macro and micro drivers of growth,” stated the report.

Recovery in private consumption jumped to 96 per cent in Q2

On the demand side, the Ministry noted that exports and investment constituted the macro drivers rising by 17 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively over their pre-pandemic levels. “Recovery in private consumption also jumped from 88 per cent in Q1 to 96 per cent in Q2 to become an emerging macro growth driver.

GVA in Trade, Hotel and Communication services improved to 90 per cent in Q2

As per the report, on the supply side, while real gross value added (GVA) in agriculture continued to be higher than its pre-pandemic level, manufacturing and construction sectors also surpassed their pre-pandemic levels to emerge as key drivers of growth. Meanwhile, reassuringly, GVA in Trade, Hotel and Communication services sharply improved from pre-pandemic recovery rate of 70 per cent in Q1 to 90 per cent in Q2, to become another emerging growth driver of the economy as contact based services overcame the fear of the pandemic.

The report added that India’s economic recovery is expected to gain further strength in the remaining quarters of the financial year, as evident from 19 among 22 High Frequency Indicators (HFIs) in September, October and November of 2021 crossing their pre-pandemic levels in the corresponding months of 2019.