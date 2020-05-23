New Delhi: GoAir on Saturday welcomed the Centre’s decision to restart domestic flights, but said that while it was ready, it needed clarity from respective states over their readiness and, as such, would open its bookings only after May 25-the day domestic flight operations resume-till May 31. Also Read - More Flights Soon, International Travel Before September, Hardeep Singh Puri Answers on Facebook Live

In a statement today, the airline said, “GoAir is ready and prepared to resume safe operations after the two-month lockdown. We await clarity on the readiness of the respective states and their airports with regard to acceptance of flights, or the conditions applicable to passengers entering the respective states.” Also Read - Domestic Flights From Delhi: All Flights to Operate From Terminal 3 From May 25 | Check Gate Numbers

“Without clarity on these conditions, GoAir doesn’t wish to inconvenience its passengers by putting on sale flights immediately post May 25. On receiving clarity, we will open our site for bookings post May 25 up to May 31 as and when and where appropriate,” the statement noted further.

Notably, a number of states have expressed concerns that natives of their state, returning from other states, might possibly bring the coronavirus infection with them, leading to a spike in the number of cases there.

GoAir’s statement comes a day after national carrier Air India opened its bookings after the government, in a sudden change of stance, announced earlier this week that domestic flight operations would commence from May 25, albeit in a ‘calibrated’ manner, two months after being suspended due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, the ban on domestic flight operations was to be in effect till at least May 31, the scheduled last day of the ongoing fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The ban on international flights, in effect since March 22, however, continues, with the Centre today expressing hope of a resumption before September.

On resumption, all domestic flights will operate only from Terminal-3 of Delhi’s IGI Airport.