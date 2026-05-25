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On which day will the stock market be closed for Bakrid?

On which day will the stock market be closed for Bakrid?

Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id.

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New Delhi: Indian stock markets will observe a shortened trading week next week. Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, 2026, on account of Bakri Id. The stock market also observed a trading holiday on 1 May on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

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Stock Market Holidays in 2026

A total of 16 trading holidays have been scheduled for the Indian stock markets throughout the year 2026. Of these, 8 holidays have already passed. Following the upcoming holiday next Thursday, stock market trading will remain suspended on 7 additional occasions over the remaining nine months of the year. After the Bakri Id holiday on May 28, the next scheduled stock market holiday is on Friday, June 26, on the occasion of Muharram. Subsequently, the market will observe holidays on June 26 (Muharram), September 14 (Ganesh Chaturthi), and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). Furthermore, trading holidays are scheduled for October 20 (Dussehra), November 10 (Diwali/Bali Pratipada), and November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti). The final stock market holiday of 2026 will fall on December 25.

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