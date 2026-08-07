Onam: Indian Railways to run 112 special train trips between Kerala and other states’ major cities; details inside

Onam 2026 in Kerala will begin with Athachamayam on August 16, 2026, with main festivities running from August 24 to August 30. During this period, Southern Railway will operate 54 services, and other zonal railways will operate the remaining 58.

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New Delhi: To handle the expected surge in passenger traffic during Onam, Indian Railways will run 112 special train trips during the duration of the festival. Onam 2026 in Kerala will begin with Athachamayam on August 16, 2026, with main festivities running from August 24 to August 30. During this period, Southern Railway will operate 54 services, and other zonal railways will operate the remaining 58.

Connecting Kerala with major cities

According to an official release, the special trains will operate mainly between August 14 and September 6, connecting Kerala with major cities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Read more: Onam Special Trains by Railways to Deal With Festive Rush

Southern Railway said it will operate 38 special trips within its network and 16 inter-railway special trips linking Kerala with neighbouring railway zones. South Western Railway, South Central Railway and South Eastern Railway will together run 58 additional special services to and through Kerala.

Railways have nearly doubled the number of special train trips

The Railways has nearly doubled the number of special train trips for this year’s Onam season. While 55 special trips were operated during the festival in 2025, the number has gone up to 112 this year, an increase of about 103 per cent, the release said.

The special trains will connect major cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Hyderabad and Santragachi, with key destinations in Kerala such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kannur, Ernakulam and Mangaluru, it said.

The services are expected to benefit thousands of non-resident Keralites, students, professionals and tourists travelling home for the festival.

“Indian Railways and Southern Railway continue to closely monitor waitlist trends and travel demand across all major routes and provide additional trains if necessary,” Southern Railway said.

The Railway said the special services have been planned to reduce waiting lists, ease congestion during the festive season and ensure smoother travel for passengers.

Onam 2026 begins in Kerala with Athachamayam on August 16, 2026. The main festivities will take place from August 24 to August 30. Thiruvonam, the most important day, falls on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, commemorated with government public holidays from August 25 to August 28.

(With PTI inputs)