Once Paid Rs 20 Per Day, Now Chinu Kala Owns Rs 100 Crore Jewellery Brand, Drives BMW | Read Her Story

Despite achieving success in life, Chinu still works for 15 hours daily to realise her dream of making Ruban the biggest jewellery company in India.

Chinu began her first job with selling knives and coaster sets for Rs 20 per day.

They say success never comes easy. And if you are determined to do something in your life, no obstacle can prevent you from achieving your goal. The same thing happened with Chinu Kala who is now one of the most inspirational entrepreneurs in the country. Even though she had a rough childhood, she spent it building herself and the result you can see today – she owns a Rs 100 crore jewellery brand and drives BMW. Chinu is the director of Rubans Accessories, a well-known fashion jewellery brand.

Chinu Kala’s Early Life

In her early life, Kala was forced to leave her house when she was just a 15-year-old child and she had just Rs 300 and some clothes in a bag. She had to sleep on a railway station for two days as she had no way to support her. To sustain in life, she became a sales girl with a paltry salary of Rs 20 per day.

Now , Chinu lives in a 5000 square foot house in Bengaluru and drives a BMW 5 series car. Despite achieving success in life, Chinu still works for 15 hours daily to realise her dream of making Ruban the biggest jewellery company in India.

School Dropout to Business Owner

Could not afford to study further, Chinu could continue till Class 10 only as she had to leave her house when she was just 15. She began her first job with selling knives and coaster sets for Rs 20 per day. At that time, she used to live in a hall which had no washrooms or kitchen.

Mrs India Contestant

Chinu’s hard and determination started bearing fruit when decided not to give up on life. Later, she participated in Mrs India contest and was among the top 10 finalists.

Then came the turning point in her life when Chinu invested Rs 3 lakh in Rubabs Accessories and she used to handle the kiosk on her own. In 2018, she started running five kiosks. During COVID pandemic, her sales jumped when she started selling jewellery online.

“The first day that I left my parents’ home, with only 300 rupees in my pocket, I couldn’t really decide how I must eat and survive that day or the days to come. It was that hunger that I think about now while in Rubans,” she wrote on Instagram.

Small Steps For Big Success

She further added that the company was profitable and had 30 percent repeat customers. She said her business received an investment of Rs 1.5 crore. On that day, she sold items worth Rs 70 and within six months, she was supervising a team of 3 girls.

Later she also got job at Tata Indicom where she met her husband Amit Kala. Apart from this, she also ran a salon at home and company was a runway success. The company made a sales of Rs 29.7 crore in FY 21 and Rs 51 crore in FY 2022.

