Mumbai: Shares of state-owned oil exploration and production companies, Oil India and Oil Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday due to skyrocketing global crude oil prices, highest since 2014.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War Enters Day 8: World Bank Stops All Programs in Russia, Belarus

Lower supplies as well as hostilities between Russia and Ukraine pushed Brent crude oil price to nearly an 8-year high at $111 per barrel. In just the last two days, crude prices have risen nearly 15 per cent. At present, Russia is the third largest producer of crude oil in the world and sanctions against Russia may hurt global supply. Also Read - How Indian Tricolour Helped Pakistani, Turkish Students to Escape From War-Torn Ukraine | Watch

Among individual stocks, Oil India surged 9.8 per cent to Rs 245, while ONGC gained 4.6 per cent at Rs 168.05 on the BSE in intra-day. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 55,649 at 09:30 am. Also Read - 10 Super Rich Russians Hit Hard By US Sanctions Following Invasion of Ukraine

In the past six months, ONGC and Oil India have outperformed the market, having rallied 41 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, as against a 3.8 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

“Russia is the third largest exporter of crude oil after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and Russian invasion on Ukraine has affected global supply of oil. As per the API report released on Tuesday the U.S. inventories unexpectedly declined by 6.1 million barrels last week and also supported oil prices,” brokerage firm Prithvi Finmart was quoted as saying by news agency IANS in a note.