New Delhi: Attributing the price rise in onions to demand and supply gap, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday assured relief by the end of November since the crop got destroyed due to rains and floods, stated news agency ANI.

Taking stock of the rising onion prices and onion import issue, Ram Vilas Paswan met Consumer Affairs Secretary AK Srivastava and Food Secretary Ravikant earlier in the day.

Delhi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan meets Consumer Affairs Secretary AK Srivastava and Food Secretary Ravikant over rising onion prices and onion import issue. pic.twitter.com/hvKP2z5xsx — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

The onion price shot up in Chandigarh market on Tuesday. A vendor told news agency ANI on November 5, “Price of onion has increased from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80 per kg. It was Rs 70 per kg yesterday (November 4), today it has become Rs 80 per kg. There is a supply crunch as rains have destroyed the crop”.