Onion prices: Good news for Delhi residents as ‘Kanda Express’ reaches national capital, check discounted prices

Delhi residents to get relief from rising onion prices as the Centre dispatches 'Kanda Express' carrying subsidised onions from Maharashtra's Nashik buffer stock.

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Onions set to get cheaper in northern India, including Delhi-NCR; prices to drop in...

Onion prices: In a matter of good news for the residents of Delhi residents, the first ‘Kanda Express’ will be reaching the national capital on Wednesday where the government will sell onions at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg in the national capital, a discount of around 36 per cent from the prevailing average retail price. With the help of 800 tonnes of fresh vegetable supplies reaching here on Wednesday through the first ‘Kanda Express’, the Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare plans the sale of onions through retailed via Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar stores in the national capital. Here are all the details you need to know about the much talked about ‘Kanda Express’ and the current onion prices.

Onion prices in Chennai, Ernakulam, Madurai and Guwahati

Bulk onions are also being transported through dedicated railway rakes to four other centres — Chennai, Ernakulam, Madurai and Guwahati, she said on a social media paltform. The onion being transported to these consuming centres is a buffer stock maintained at Nasik, Maharashtra. The stock is being released to check price rise, a report by PTI news agency said.

All-India average retail price of onion

The all-India average retail price of onion has jumped more than 28 per cent in a month to Rs 44.72/kg on August 25, up from Rs 34.80 per kg on July 25. A year ago, the price was Rs 28.67 per kg on the same day, reflecting a sharp 56 per cent increase.

Among major cities, retail onion prices on Tuesday stood at Rs 60 per kg in Chennai (Rs 35 per kg a year ago), Rs 55 per kg in Delhi (Rs 33), Rs 60 per kg in Kolkata (Rs 32/kg), Rs 48 per kg in Mumbai (Rs 32 per kg) and Rs 38 per kg in Ranchi (Rs 25 per kg).

What Modi govt said on onion availability?

According to the government, onion availability remains comfortable to meet domestic demand over the coming months, supported by estimated 2025-26 production of 307.37 lakh tonnes, ‘broadly on a par with 307.67 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Onion prices typically see a seasonal uptick from August-September due to festive demand, weather-related disruptions, supply chain movements, and shifting demand patterns.