Onion prices to shoot up? 30% buffer stock rots, common man’s kitchen budget hit, says reports

The rotting of 30% of the summer onion buffer stock has led to a rise in prices, prompting the central government to send an "Onion Express" to Delhi.

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Onion prices to shoot up? 30% buffer stock rots, common man's kitchen budget hit, says reports (PTI)

Of the 1.2 lakh tonnes of summer onions purchased in 2026, approximately 30% have already been damaged due to rotting and sprouting. Meanwhile, the special train, Kanda Express, carrying 500 tonnes of onions from the central government’s buffer stock, departed Lasalgaon for Delhi at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, raising concerns about the onion shortage.

According to a senior Nafed official, “The main reason for the worsening situation was unseasonal rains during the harvesting season, which deteriorated the quality of onions, reduced their shelf-life, and made it difficult to store them for long. Normally, about 20% of onions get spoiled every year, but this year this figure could reach 40%.”

Kanda Express carrying onions leaves for Delhi

According to a Jagran report, Railway officials said the train carrying onions was scheduled to depart on Tuesday but was delayed by nearly 24 hours due to delays in grading and sorting. “The Kanda Express has departed from Lasalgaon carrying approximately 500 tonnes of onions and is expected to reach Delhi within 24 hours,” said Pritish Dubey, station manager of Lasalgaon railway station.

Central government in action amid rising onion prices

The central government initiated this train service to intervene in the market after retail onion prices reached 50-65 rupees per kilogram in many cities. In addition to rail transport, the central government is also transporting onions by road through its procurement agencies, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF).

Officials said Nafed shipped 30 tons of onions to Delhi by truck on Tuesday night, while NCCF sent another 30 tons on Wednesday evening. Sources said similar onion trains are being planned for Kolkata and Chennai. Officials are trying to improve supplies in major consuming areas and prevent price increases.

The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry has already announced that onions brought under the Kanda Express initiative will be sold at a subsidized rate of ₹35 per kg through NAFED, NCCF, and Kendriya Bhandar outlets in Delhi. Ministry officials said that in the future, onions will also be sent by rail to Chennai, Ernakulam, Madurai, and Guwahati.

Pressure on buffer stock

The central government had set a target of purchasing 200,000 tons of onions this summer, but NAFED and NCCF together managed to procure only 120,000 tons, far short of the target. This year, more than 90% of the buffer stock is expected to come from the Nashik region alone, which typically accounts for more than 80% of total procurement.

“Onions stored by farmers are depleting rapidly and 30% of the procured produce has been damaged due to rotting or sprouting, further complicating the supply situation,” a Nafed official said.

Generally, farmers start bringing stored onions to the market from September but this year many farmers started selling their stock in June and July itself to avoid losses due to spoilage.

How much onion is left?

“Besides, better prices in the wholesale market have also attracted farmers to the market instead of government procurement agencies,” said an agriculture department official. According to agriculture department officials, Nashik district, India’s largest onion-producing region, has the capacity to store about 2.4 million tonnes of onions, but farmers have only 25% of the total stock left in their own warehouses.

Officials have warned that due to frequent spoilage of onion and its short shelf-life, the existing stock may get exhausted before new stock arrives.

Fear of supply shortage due to delay in Kharif crop

Due to scanty rainfall during the sowing season, the Kharif onion harvest is being significantly delayed, further worsening the situation. Agriculture department officials reported that the average area under Kharif onion cultivation in the district is approximately 30,000 hectares, but so far, only 370 hectares have been planted. Normally, about half of the planting work is completed by this stage of the season, but the current progress is only 1%.

Now, new Kharif onions are expected to arrive in the market only by mid-November, and regular arrivals are expected to begin in early December, so traders fear a supply shortage in October. Agricultural officials have warned that if existing stocks continue to deplete at this pace, the district could face a shortage of onions during September and October.

Five months crucial for supply

Currently, the market relies primarily on summer-harvested onions harvested in March and April. These onions typically have a shelf life of six to seven months, and farmers store them to sell at different times throughout the year.

Another agriculture department official said, “No significant new onion crop is expected in the next few months until the Kharif crop arrives. During this period, stored onions are the main source of supply to the wholesale and retail markets.”

However, traders have warned that if the current storage cycle is disrupted due to high perishability or premature depletion of stocks, supplies could further reduce, putting pressure on onion prices in the coming months.