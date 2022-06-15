Noida: With rampant unemployment in the country, youth are desperate to find jobs and earn livelihoods. It is likely that unaware youth, out of their desperation, might come into contact with several websites claiming to offer jobs but rendering them robbed of their money by the end of the process. The number of fraudulent websites asking job seekers for money or bank account details is increasing rapidly. There have been many cases reported in the past month in many states. Not only from India but many fraudsters are located outside India as well. Hence, as part of our online job fraud awareness series, here is a list of precautions you could take to protect yourself from fraudulent websites.Also Read - Afraid Of Digital Banking? Here’s What You Need To know To Avoid Online Fraud

How Job Seekers Fall Into The Trap:

Fraudsters create fake job search websites and when the job seekers share security credentials of their bank account / credit card / debit card on these websites during registration, their accounts are compromised.

Fraudsters also pose as officials of reputed company(s) and offer employment after conducting fake interviews. The job seeker is then induced to transfer funds for registration, mandatory training program, laptop, etc.

Precautions To Be Taken:

Did you know that the websites you frequently visit to search for jobs could be fake? With fraudster websites going on rise recently, it is extremely important to know some safety tips.

For any job offer, including from overseas entities, first confirm the identity and contact details of the employing company / its representative.

Always remember that a genuine company offering a job will never ask for money for offering the job.

Do not make payments on unknown job search websites.

Unemployment Rate Dips

With a decline of 9.06%, the unemployment rate in India has dipped a bit to 7.12% in May compared with 7.83% in the preceding month, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data showed. Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that if unemployment rates in India remain high, it may lead to ‘entrepreneurial’ politicians who cater to religious divisions, rather than focusing on actually enhancing jobs.