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Online Gaming Rules 2026 to come into effect from May 1: Who should register? Know the user safety features

Online Gaming Rules 2026 to come into effect from May 1: Who should register? Know the user safety features

What is the latest Online Gaming Rules 2026 all about? And when will it come into effect? Know about the two-tier Grievance Redressal and registration details.

Online Gaming Rules 2026 to come into effect from May 1: Who should register? Know the user safety features(Photo Credit: Freepik)

In order to regulate the fast-growing online gaming sector, India is set to bring into force a comprehensive set of rules from May 1, 2026. The new framework, notified under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, reflects the Centre’s dual objective of protecting users — especially children and vulnerable groups — from financial and psychological harm, while positioning the country as a global hub for gaming and digital creativity.

What are the Online Gaming Rules 2026?

According to the press release published by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Section 19 of the Act empowers the Central Government to make rules to carry out its provisions. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), as the nodal Ministry, has accordingly prepared the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (“the Rules”), which will come into force on 1st May, 2026. The Rules have been finalised after extensive inter-Ministerial consultations and vetting by the Department of Legal Affairs.

At the heart of the new framework is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India as a unified, digital-first regulator for the sector. It aims to create a statutory registration regime for e-sports and such categories of online social games as may be notified.

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In how many parts and rules are the Rules organised?

The Rules are organised into 6 Parts and 26 Rules covering the following pillars of the regulatory framework: They are listed below

Online Gaming Authority of India (Part II, Rules 3–7)

Determination of an Online Game (Part III, Rules 8–11)

Registration of Online Games (Part IV, Rules 12–19)

User Safety Features

Two-Tier Grievance Redressal and Appellate Mechanism (Rules 7 and 20)

Penalties and Enforcement (Part V, Rules 21–22)

Under what situation is Determination triggered?

The Online Gaming Authority of India is constituted as an attached office of MeitY with its head office at the NCT of Delhi. According to the press release, the Rules prescribe a determination test to classify whether an online game constitutes an online money game. Determination is triggered in three situations:

suo motu action by the Authority;

an application by a service provider offering the game as an e-sport;

or a notification by the Central Government requiring a category of social games to be determined.

Who should register?

Registration is required ONLY where the Central Government so notifies — having regard to risk to users (including children), scale of participation, financial transactions and country of origin — and for every online game intended to be offered as an e-sport. On successful determination and registration, the Authority issues a digital Certificate of Registration with a unique registration number, valid for a period of up to 10 years.

An online money game shall not be eligible for recognition or registration as an e-sport under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

Speaking about the grievance redressal, every online game service provider offering an online social game or e-sport must establish and maintain a functional grievance redressal mechanism. A user dissatisfied with the provider’s resolution (or in case of non-redressal) may approach the Authority within 30 days, which shall endeavour to dispose of the appeal within a further 30 days. Proceedings are to be conducted in digital mode unless physical presence is deemed necessary, and concluded within 90 days of receipt of a complaint.

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