New Delhi: Love flash sales? Keep waiting for them on different shopping websites? Well, we have got some not-so-good news for you. The Indian government is mulling changes to the e-commerce regulations in the country and bring about stricter norms, wherein the much talked-about flash sales may be prohibited. As per the new draft regulations, no e-commerce entity shall allow any display or promotion of misleading advertisements, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise. Also Read - 'Highly Misplaced': India Strongly Rejects UN Special Branch's Criticism of New IT Rules

Further, if the norms come into effect, every e-commerce firm will be needed to establish an adequate grievance redressal mechanism having regard to the number of grievances ordinarily received by such entity from India. Amazon and Flipkart, among others, will have to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer, a Resident Grievance Officer and a nodal contact person in India. Also Read - Rule of Land Supreme, Not Your Policy; Must Abide by Indian Laws: Parliamentary Panel Led by Shashi Tharoor to Twitter

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has long demanded stricter e-commerce norms to protect the interest of offline traders, has hailed the draft norms. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal termed the new draft as a “guiding stone to purify e-commerce landscape of the country which has been greatly vitiated by various e-commerce global companies to the extent that not only the domestic trade has been damaged but even the consumers are also feeling the heat of their unethical business practices”. Khandelwal said that the CAIT will study the new draft rules in depth and will submit its comments. Also Read - Twitter Has Failed to Comply With Intermediary Guidelines: RS Prasad

(With inputs from IANS)