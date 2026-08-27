‘Only a personal guarantor, not a borrower’: Dr Subhash Chandra gives big statement in NCLT case, challenges Rs 22,000-Cr loan narrative

Dr Chandra mentions that the media reports appeared in past two days, do not provide the correct picture and can be termed as selective reporting and the media has picked and chosen only select parts to sensationalize the entire matter.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/only-a-personal-guarantor-not-a-borrower-dr-subhash-chandra-gives-big-statement-in-nclt-case-challenges-rs-22000-cr-loan-narrative-8511471/ Copy

Dr. Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: In an official press release issued on August 27, 2026, Dr. Subhash Chandra addressed his ongoing personal insolvency case before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and urged media platforms to report the accurate facts. He explicitly clarified that he has not borrowed any money in his personal name, having only acted as a personal guarantor for his companies. Dr. Chandra noted that the media has been circulating stories about this issue without possessing a complete understanding of the underlying details.

This clarification comes in response to media reports claiming an individual debt of ₹22,000 crore, a figure he stated is factually incorrect. Setting the record straight, the press release highlighted that the total outstanding debt of the Essel Group companies stood at ₹45,000 crore as of January 24, 2019, out of which approximately ₹43,000 crore has already been successfully repaid.

Dr Chandra mentions that the media reports appeared in past two days, do not provide the correct picture and can be termed as selective reporting and the media has picked and chosen only select parts to sensationalize the entire matter. He also added that it is expected from the editorial platforms to do a complete analysis of the order, before publishing any news reports.

What Dr. Subhash Chandra said on NCLT case?

“I have to state that certain vested media houses are spreading wrong information about my personal insolvency matter in NCLT. Hence in the interest of all stakeholders I am issuing the below press release. I urge all media platforms to publish the facts and to remove any mis-information, that is incorrectly interpreted from the Court order”, Dr. Subhash Chandra’s statement said.

Dr. Subhash Chandra stated that he did not borrow any funds in an individual capacity, having solely extended personal guarantees for specific liabilities incurred by group companies. He further explained that total claims against him under these guarantees amount to ₹3,992 crore, with ₹620 crore already settled and an additional settlement proposal of ₹1,063 crore currently put forward.

What Dr. Subhash Chandra said on net worth?

The press release also completely refutes media reports regarding Dr. Subhash Chandra’s personal net worth. A creditor claimed that his net worth was ₹45,888 crore in 2017, which had declined to ₹31.79 crore in 2024.