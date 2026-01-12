Home

Business

Only confirmed tickets, no VIP culture, every passenger equal, and lot more: Strict rules for Vande Bharat sleeper train; Have a dekko

Only confirmed tickets, no VIP culture, every passenger equal, and lot more: Strict rules for Vande Bharat sleeper train; Have a dekko

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train will be launched soon.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Latest Update

New Delhi: Indian Railways is making big preparations for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, which will serve ordinary passengers and there will be no VIP culture of any kind. According to official sources, a transparent ticketing system will be implemented on this train, ensuring equal facilities for all passengers.

No VIP or emergency quota on Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Most importantly, there will be no VIP or emergency quota of any kind in the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. Senior railway officials will also not be able to travel using passes. Only confirmed tickets will be issued on the train, which will keep the waiting list very short. There will also be no provision for Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC), no waiting list, and will allow only confirmed tickets.

Upgraded facilities

The bed linen provided to passengers will be completely upgraded. It will include a cover for the blanket, and the quality will be far better than that of regular trains. To showcase Indian culture, the staff’s uniforms will reflect Indian civilization and culture.

Experience of Indian culture

Passengers will also get to taste authentic Indian flavors in the food served. The railway’s objective is that the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train should be completely free from the colonial system and every passenger should experience travel under equal rules.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This train is being considered a big step towards the modernisation and transparency of Indian Railways. Passengers will get better facilities, comfortable travel and experience of Indian culture in Vande Bharat Sleeper Train.

What did Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw say?

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train will be launched soon, and the first train will run between Guwahati (Assam) and Howrah (West Bengal). He had said that the train’s trials, testing, and certification have been completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag it off in January. This train will have 16 modern coaches, including 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one first-class AC coach.

Which cities will the train connect?

This sleeper train will directly benefit the Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts of Assam and the Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah districts of West Bengal, strengthening connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.