Top 100 Most Valuable Brands in 2022: Forbes has come up with its annual global list comprising of most valuable brands across the globe. Only Tata Group managed to feature in this illustrious list as the only Indian company to be ranked at 77th position. Tech firms like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook continued to dominate this list grabbing the top 5 slots. With $260.2 Billion, Apple was ranked at the top, followed by Google with $207.5 Billion.

Top 10 Most Valuable Brand List

Apple: Brand Value: $241.2 B Google: $207.5 B Microsoft: $162.9 B Amazon: $135.4 B Facebook: $70.3 B Coca-Cola: $64.4 B Disney: $61.3 B Samsung: $50.4 B Louis Vuitton: $47.2 B McDonald’s: $46.1 B

TikTok Becomes The World’s Highest-Grossing Social App

TikTok generated $2.5 million daily via in-app purchases and subscriptions (excluding advertising) on Android and iPhone devices worldwide, excluding the iPad. The value translates to an hourly revenue of about $104,000. During the month, the social media platform recorded a cumulative revenue of $75.8 million.

Tata Group Enters The Top 100 Club

Tata Group is the only Indian brand featured in this list. This year the Tata Group is ranked at the 77th position. The brand has seen a growth of 12.4 per cent. Tata group is the biggest brand in the south Asian group valued at $23.9 Billion.