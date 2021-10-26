New Delhi: You might be well aware that to travel abroad, one needs a passport and a visa. But, what if you have to travel on a visa to visit a place in India too. Is it not surprising? If you have a valid Pakistan visa, then surely you will be able to visit this Indian railway station.Also Read - India to Grant Tourist Visa to Foreigners Coming Through Chartered Flights From Today | Details Inside

Those failing to produce the visa will have to face the consequences. Most probably, you will be sent behind the bars. As per the reports, no Indian citizen is permitted to enter the Atari Shyam Singh Railway Station, without a Pakistan visa. Surprisingly, Atari Shyan Singh Railway station is the only station in India where you need a valid, authentic Pakistan visa.

Under Section 14 of the Foreign Act, a person will be booked for entering the above railway station. Under Section 14 of the Foreign At, the bail takes a long procedure, at least a few years.

The Atari Shyam Singh Railway Station is situated in the Amritsar district of Punjab. Earlier, the Samjhauta Express flagged off from the same station.

None of the Indians are permitted to enter the station premises without a visa, as per the officials of the railway station. Trains from Pakistan run from the station.

The station is heavily guarded by armed security personnel. The station is also monitored under CCTV Surveillance 24 x7. There are many levels of checking done in order to prevent any kind of untoward event. No porters are allowed inside the station premises. Make sure that you carry a light suitcase.