New Delhi: Amid the buzz that Twitter is going to charge its users $20 for the "blue tick" to authenticate the identity of the account holder, and a failure to pay the amount will result in the coveted status being withdrawn, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has refuted the reports. While talking to the news agency ANI he said, "I do not think this is true. This is a challenge for Twitter. They need to see how this miscommunication is being circulated on the platform. I do not think such reports are true"

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over as Twitter CEO, the microblogging site is reportedly planning to revise its entire user verification process. Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday, "Whole verification process is being revamped right now".

Twitter under Musk is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their “verified” badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

Musk has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer, it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

Earlier on Sunday, The Verge reported that Twitter will increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also verifies users, from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month, citing internal correspondence seen by them.