Home

Business

‘Open To The Idea’: Elon Musk Hints At Buying Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank

‘Open To The Idea’: Elon Musk Hints At Buying Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank

US regulators on Friday shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and took control of its customer deposits in the largest failure of an American bank since 2008.

After Suspending Account That Live Tracked Elon Musk's Private Jet, Chief Twit Is After Journalists

New Delhi: Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday said that he is open to the idea of buying the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and turning it into a digital bank. His remark came after US regulators pulled the plug on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday.

Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer (a consumer electronic company), tweeted: “I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank”. To which Musk replied: “I’m open to the idea”.

You may like to read

I’m open to the idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

Last year, Musk, who was then the world’s richest man, had acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal after months of uncertainty and drama.

US regulators on Friday shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and took control of its customer deposits in the largest failure of an American bank since 2008. The moves came as the firm, a key tech lender, was scrambling to raise money to plug a loss from the sale of assets affected by higher interest rates, BBC reported.

SVB faced “inadequate liquidity and insolvency”, banking regulators in California, where the firm has its headquarters.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which typically protects deposits up to $2,50,000, said it had taken charge of the roughly $175 billion in deposits held at the bank, the 16th largest in the US.

Silicon Valley Bank was the US’s 16th largest bank, with a total of 17 branches in California and Massachusetts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.