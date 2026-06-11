Opendoor layoff: Company fires nearly 250 India-based employees, bets on American…

Opendoor is closing its India office and moving operations closer to its customers in the US.

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Opendoor layoff: Company fires nearly 250 India-based employees, bets on American…| iMAGE: x

Opendoor Layoff: US-based real estate platform Opendoor has decided to wind down its India operation and move work back to the country. The decision has come as a major setback for the company’s Indian employees as Opendoor is laying off the Indian team.

The company took to social media and informed about the crucial decision. CEO, Kaz Nejatian, said the operational roles truly belong to the US only, as their core customer base is in America only. He further emphasised that the company’s decision does not reflect the quality of the team’s work, recommending affected employees to other recruiters.

“I shared this note earlier today with the entire team at Opendoor. Today, we began to say goodbye to our colleagues in India as we wind down our India operations. Our customers are in America, and that’s where our operational work belongs,” CEO Kaz Nejatian tweeted.

Sharing a screenshot of the note, he sent to the team, informing them of the layoffs.

Read CEO Kaz Nejatian’s Full Note:

Team,

I want to update you on a change we are making to Opendoor. When we launched Opendoor 2.0 a few months ago, Opendoor had nearly 250 employees in India. Over the last few months, some of these jobs have been relocated back to the United States.

Today, we are finalising bringing these roles closer to our customers in America and beginning the process of winding down our India-based operations. This affects all of our colleagues in India who have done meaningful work for Opendoor.

I am grateful for their dedication and this decision is not a reflection of the quality of their work. Our colleagues in India are great people, and we recommend them to anyone hiring.

Why are we making this change

Our customers are in America, and the operational work we do for them is best done close to them. For years Opendoor built a large team in India to handle manual workflows across fragmented systems. As we’ve unified these systems and have hired small AI-native customer-facing teams throughout the US, we need all this operational work to be done in person and close to our customers.

After today, Opendoor 2.0 will be a much smaller company by headcount, but a much larger company by impact. Our people, aided by the tools we have built, will own more, build more, and have broader scope than ever before. Operationally, we will see these major changes as a result:

We will simplify: fewer tools, fewer steps, fewer workarounds. We will build one platform, so anyone at Opendoor can see how a home moves through buy, reno, and sell. We will stop stacking manual workflows on top of point-solution tools. Every new process will earn its place.

Here’s How Social Media Reacts

The open note by the Opendoor CEO ignited an online debate with majority of netizens slamming the company for firing hundreds of Indian employees and shutting its Indian branch.

“Does this mean you’ll also scale down operations in Poland, or will that team be essential for the EU expansion?” Nejatian responded, “Very essential,” a user said.

“Suddenly a virtuous pro-American workforce kinda guy, eh? Or just firing people to use AI and deciding to try to reframe your selling out of the American workforce for so many years?,” another user said.

“Hahaha, you’re acting like you’re doing a good thing. You put operations there in the first place. You should lose your business and have to start from scratch.” A fourth wrote, “AI replaced the Indians. Is that the takeaway?,” A third user commented.

Opeshared A Reference Letter

Kaz Nejatian requested that local Indian companies hire laid-off employees. “If you’re hiring and have a presence in India, these are excellent people. Consider this my reference letter and hire them.”