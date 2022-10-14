Mumbai: Cheers to Friday! Indian stock markets have responded positively in opening trade. Traders are on a buying spree amid the enthusiasm following Infosys Q2 results where the net profit has risen 11 per cent year on year.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Green Light On Dalal Street. Sensex Inches 58K Mark, Nifty Surges 189 Pts

At 9:32 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 1,071.05 points or 1.87 per cent up at 58,306.38 and NSE Nifty was trading 298.65 points or 1.76 per cent up at 17,313.00.

The top gainers as of now in today's morning session are Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.