New Delhi: After yesterday’s bloodbath in the Dalal Street, Indian stock markets have opened in a positive note today. At 9:18 AM IST, BSE Sensex was trading at 57,581.64, that is 436.42 points 0.76 per cent higher than yesterday’s close. At 9:22 AM, NSE Nifty was trading at 17,138.75, that is 125.30 points or 0.74 per cent higher than yesterday’s close.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 950 Points, Nifty Inches Close To 3 Month Low. Check Top Gainers & Losers

Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Infosys, ITC, Asian Paints are the hustling stocks in BSE Sensex while ONGC, NTPC, BPCL, Shree Cements and ITC are those in NSE Nifty. Yesterday, Sensex closed at 57,145.22 and Nifty ended at 17,016.30. Also Read - Dalal Street Sees Grim Morning! Sensex Down 800 Points. Auto, Bank Shares Nosedive