OPENING BELL: Sensex Down Over 400 Points, Nifty Falls Below 18.1K
At 9:33am, BSE Sensex was trading 430.99 points down at 60,602.56 and NSE Nifty was trading 121.70 points down at 18,035.30 -- both slipping from the 61K and 18.1K marks respectively.
After closing in red yesterday, Indian indices continue to fall today as the trade opens. At 9:33am, BSE Sensex was trading 430.99 points down at 60,602.56 and NSE Nifty was trading 121.70 points down at 18,035.30 — both slipping from the 61K and 18.1K marks respectively.
Axis Bank, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company are top losers in BSE Sensex, while Tata Motors, M&M, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra are the top losers in NSE Nifty
