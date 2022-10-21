Mumbai: Indian stock markets are still in the upward momentum it gained last Friday, exactly a week ago. Both Sensex and Nifty have been closing in green in the last 5 trading sessions.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat, End Barely Above Previous Close

At 10:55 am IST, Sensex was up 276.23 points or 0.47 per cent at 59,479.13 and NSE Nifty was up by 72.30 points or 0.41 per cent at 17,636.25

