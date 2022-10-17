Mumbai: Dalal Street has opened on a grim note today after all the little gain it made on Friday. At 9:53 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 95.17 points or 0.16 per cent down at 57,824.80 and NSE Nifty was trading 29.55 points or 0.17 per cent down at 17,156.15.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Green Light On Dalal Street. Sensex Inches 58K Mark, Nifty Surges 189 Pts

As of 10:06 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 85.07 points up at 58,005.04 and NSE Nifty was trading 21.50 points up at 17,207.20

While banking stocks such as SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and pharma stocks Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma are the top gainers in BSE Sensex, IT stocks such as Wipro, Tech Mahindra are the top losers. Infosys, has however gained in the session as of now, taking cue from the upward rally it took following the release of a strong Q2 result.

On Friday Sensex ended at 57,919.97 and Nifty closed at 17,185.70.