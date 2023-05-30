Home

Operation Pink: Zee’s Sting Operation Reveals Delhi’s Big Jewellers Sell Gold In Exchange of Rs 2,000 Banknotes

'Operation Pink' run by Zee News has exposed how this black money operation being carried out in the national capital by top-ranked jewellers.

Operation Pink: After the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes started on May 23 and since then, black businesses have flourished in the market to turn the pink notes into gold. ‘Operation Pink’ run by Zee News has now exposed this black money operation being carried out in the national capital by top-ranked jewellers.

Just the way it happened in 2016 after demonetisation, Rs 2,000 currency notes are being converted into white by illegal means in the market once again.

Big Jewellers Involve in Black Business

Some of the famous gold traders such as PP Jewellers and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri were found involved in the illegal exchange of the Rs 2,000 notes. The ‘Operation Pink’ by The Zee News’ has exposed the truth of the black business of converting ‘pink notes’ into golden by these retail chains.

What Pink Operation Reveals

The Pink Operation revealed that while the current gold rates are around Rs 63,000 per 10 grams, the jewellers are charging up to Rs 70,000 per 10 grams if the gold is bought in cash with Rs 2,000 notes.

The sting operation by Zee News further revealed that the Centre’s decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note from circulation has become a golden chance for these jewellers to thrive their black business. Moreover, the sting operation also revealed that these jewellers have glorified the business of converting black money into white in the name of exchanging Rs 2,000 notes. What is more surprising that these jewellers are providing a guarantee that they won’t let the customer get caught.

Jewellers Run Black Business Without Fear

The black business is thriving right under the nose of the Central government, just within a 20 km radius of Parliament and the RBI office. Just like Pitampura, PP Jewellers shop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, is charging Rs 3,000 more for buying 10 grams of gold.

