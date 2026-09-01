Oracle Layoffs: Fresh job cuts in India may come in September, 3000 employees at risk; Microsoft puts 500 on PIP

Oracle is reportedly considering cutting around 2,000 to 3,000 jobs in India as part of the latest exercise. Globally, the number of affected employees could be between 7,000 and 8,000, according to reports.

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Oracle Layoffs: Fresh job cuts in India may come in September, 3000 employees at risk; Microsoft puts 500 on PIP (Image: Pixabay/ representational)

Oracle employees in India are reportedly preparing for another round of job cuts, with possible layoffs expected either in the first half of September or around the middle of the month. The technology company has not officially announced a fresh company-wide layoff plan. However, reports suggest that employees have been informed that workforce reductions could take place around the beginning or middle of September as Oracle looks to reduce employee-related costs while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

September 1 was earlier being discussed as a possible date for the layoffs. However, according to a Moneycontrol report, September 15 has now emerged as another date being watched by employees.

Thousands of Indian employees could be affected

Oracle is reportedly considering cutting around 2,000 to 3,000 jobs in India as part of the latest exercise. Globally, the number of affected employees could be between 7,000 and 8,000, according to reports.

Oracle has around 30,000 employees in India, meaning the reported cuts could have a sizeable impact on its workforce in the country.

The latest exercise would come after an earlier round of job cuts that reportedly affected around 12,000 Oracle employees in India. Further reductions are also expected to affect employees in other countries.

Layoff concerns began after leaked document

Speculation about another round of Oracle layoffs has been circulating for about a month after an internal document was reportedly leaked online.

The document allegedly showed that managers had been asked to prepare lists of employees who could be affected by potential workforce reductions. Some teams were reportedly looking at cuts running into double-digit percentages.

However, employees discussing the matter on social media have also stressed that reports about specific layoff dates are based largely on internal discussions and staff expectations, rather than an official announcement from Oracle.

Oracle continues to invest in AI

The reported workforce reductions come as Oracle continues to spend billions of dollars on artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

The company has been expanding its data-centre capacity to meet growing demand for AI computing.

For now, September 1 and September 15 remain dates being discussed internally, rather than officially confirmed layoff dates. Employees are waiting for clarity from the company on whether and when the reported job cuts will actually take place.

Microsoft also places employees under performance review

While Oracle employees in India are reportedly facing uncertainty over possible job cuts, Microsoft is also carrying out a performance review exercise that has raised concerns among some of its employees.

According to an Economic Times report, nearly 500 Microsoft employees in India have reportedly been placed on Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs). The move has caused anxiety among those affected, particularly amid wider concerns about job security in the technology sector.

Microsoft, however, said that performance improvement plans are part of its regular employee management process and are not necessarily linked to layoffs.

In response to questions from The Economic Times, a Microsoft spokesperson said the company has formal processes for both performance improvement plans and global voluntary separation agreements.

Employees who are not meeting the expectations of their roles may be offered additional coaching or placed on a PIP. Depending on the circumstances, they could also be offered voluntary separation or face termination, the company said.

Microsoft added that the proportion of its employees globally placed on PIPs is “a very small percentage.” The company did not provide details about individual employees or give a regional breakdown of the numbers.