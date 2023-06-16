Home

Business

Oracle Pauses Promotion, Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Health Unit: Report

Oracle Pauses Promotion, Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Health Unit: Report

The company has also cut back open positions within its health unit "after troubles with a massive government contract". Oracle was yet to comment on the report.

Oracle Pauses Promotion, Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Health Unit: Report

San Francisco: Software giant Oracle has laid off hundreds of employees and rescinded job offers in its $28 billion Cerner health unit, the media reported on Friday. This move comes as part of a broader trend of cost-cutting measures being implemented by companies across corporate America in response to mounting inflation and increasing interest rates.

According to a report in Insider, citing sources, the company has also cut back open positions within its health unit “after troubles with a massive government contract”. Oracle was yet to comment on the report.

You may like to read

Oracle’s health unit includes electronic medical records firm Cerner which it acquired for $28.3 billion, its biggest ever deal, in December last year.

According to Insider, Oracle paused raises and promotions and “laid off thousands of employees in the unit” as recently as May after the acquisition closed in June last year.

The Cerner acquisition had brought in about 28,000 employees. Oracle has “not issued raises or granted promotions, and, earlier this year, announced that workers shouldn’t expect any through 2023”.

The layoffs were largely due to Cerner’s challenged work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which hired Cerner to replace its homemade medical records with Cerner’s technology, the report said.

Layoffs “affected workers across teams, including marketing, engineering, accounting, legal, and product”, said the report, citing a former employee.

The Cloud major is developing a national health records database.According to Oracle’s Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison, the patient data would be anonymous until individuals give consent to share their information. Ellison has assured that Oracle’s database will anonymise all patient data.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.