‘Organisational Restructure’: Hiring Platform Hirect Fires 40% Of Employees

'Organisational Restructure': Hiring Platform Hirect Fires 40% Employees

New Delhi: Chat-based direct hiring platform Hirect has laid off 200 people, equivalent to 40 per cent of the staff. The company has termed the move an organisational restructuring and a strategic change in its business model. Raj Das, the co-founder and CEO of Hirect said, “We still have hundreds of employees with us.”

Ironically, 7 months ago, Hirect shared a Linkedin post on lay offs that are looming large with a caption, A friendly reminder that Hirect is the fastest way to connect directly with people looking to hire you.”

Cut jobs now or risk incurring pain later: This is the major dilemma many companies are facing now. And let’s not make a mistake, lay offs are as prominent in well-established companies such as Meta, Alphabet, Twitter as they’re in startups. Everybody is feeling the heat. Startups may be feeling it more as investors are turning cautious because of the rising cost of funds. Hirect, the startup based in Bengaluru and San Francisco, employs around 472 people; the company, at its peak, employed around 600 people, reported the Mint quoting sources. The report also added that at least three employees said they were asked to resign mid-October, but were yet to receive relieving letters.