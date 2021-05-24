Bhubaneswar: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) along with his experienced staff extended full logistic support in unloading of 24 medical oxygen cylinders of 40 litre capacity each, 5 medical oxygen cylinders and oxygen regulators-humidifiers brought in by MV Anna Maria from Singapore at Paradip Port Trust. The OSL Group carried out the work like unloading, coordination with Customs for speedy clearance, port clearance and expeditious evacuation of the cylinders from Port without any cost on behalf of State Government. ADM, Jagatsinghpur Dr. Kanhu Charan Dhir received the cylinders on behalf of Govt of Odisha. Later the oxygen cylinders were distributed among various state run hospitals in Jagatsingpur district. Also Read - Cancelled Trains List: Indian Railways Cancel 25 Trains Till May 29 | Timing, Station And Other Details Here

Supporting to the Humanitarian social cause Chairman OSL Group Mahimananda Mishra said, we are facing an emergency situation due to second wave of Covid-19. OSL Group is fully committed for the cause of state and the people as well. We feel proud for supporting to the Government in this Pandemic.

Charchit Mishra, Director OSL Group congratulated the staff for smooth unloading of the Oxygen cylinders.

OSL which has all along supported social cause during last three decades of its existence has immediately initiated this massive mask distribution drive in Odisha, after Chief Minister gave a call urging people to wear mask in COVID-19 pandemic. OSL Group distributed one lakh masks to the general public for creating awareness on use of masks in the pandemic.

The district administration appreciated the OSL Group for come forward with all required support in this pandemic.

It is to be noted that, the OSL Group has undertaken necessary precautions and strict observance of the Covid-19 guidelines in the office premises. The entire OSL headquarters and branch offices regularly sanitised. Wearing of mask has been made mandatory for both the official staffs and labour forces.