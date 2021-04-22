India, 20th April 2021 : Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), one of the largest Corporate Houses across the East Coast of India, goes it way out through their welfare measures, hospitality and ensuring security for not only its employees but also for the poor and underprivileged people in Odisha. Also Read - SRH Pacer T. Natarajan Ruled Out of IPL 2021 With Injury: Report

While the Odisha government imposed strict lockdown in the state, The OSL group has provided the employees more than 5000 Plus PPE kits, various multivitamin supplements, immunity-boosting pills, distribution of foods and refreshments during the nightmarish lockdown. The company also readily collaborated with a private healthcare facility for the pandemic-affected employees.

Besides, the OSL group has undertaken necessary precautions and strict observance of the COVID-19 guidelines in the office premises. In case an employee tests positive after being infected with the highly contagious Coronavirus, all the co-workers mandatorily undergo the prescribed RT-PCR test and are compensated by the organization.

In addition, the entire OSL headquarters and the branch offices are regularly sanitized covering every nook and corner of the office. Masks has been made mandatory for both the office staff and labour force while thermal screening is being religiously carried before entering the premises. It has already been finalized that the vaccine will be administered to the OSL employees, their family members and the entire contingent of for free of cost.

Pertinent to note that, the OSL employees have neither been divested of their jobs nor have suffered any salary cuts unlike the lots of organizations during the lockdown.

Mahimanand Mishra, MD and CEO of OSL said, “It’s my duty to keep my employees safe and sound. I am happy that my right policies and visions as well as my preventive measures have infused a great sigh of relief to the needy and thus reinstate the faith of millions in his entirely altruistic act. In the past, I ensured that the Paradeep Port stand firm on its feet when it was hit hard by the worst ever cyclone in 1999. 10,000 lives were lost, lots of damages were caused to the property & the Paradeep Port was shattered to a large extent. At this crucial juncture, I undertook numerous restoration measures to recover the damages.

As the main priority of the OSL group is to ensure the employee’s safety, health, education, security & environment, Mr Mishra also promoted cleanliness of the surrounding, now too under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, promoted plantation of trees and organized blood donation camps.