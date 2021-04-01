NEW DELHI: OTP not coming today? You may experience issue in receiving One Time Password (OTP) from April 1 as TRAI adopts stringent measures to curb “Unsolicited Commercial Communications”. Several banks, insurance companies, other lenders, e-commerce companies are in the list of defaulters issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). TRAI had already warned that there may be disruption in communication from April 1, 2021 if these entities do not comply with norms. Central and state government departments, regulatory bodies such as Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) have been informed about the development. Also Read - SBI, ICICI and HDFC Among Top Banks Whose Customers Likely To Face OTP Issues From April 1. Details Here

These entities have yet to show serious effort in complying with provisions laid down by the TRAI through Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (“TCCCPR, 2018”). Also Read - Provident Fund: Simple Ways to Access And Download Account Details Using UMANG App

List of Banks, Insurance Companies, Other Lenders, E-commerce Companies

1 A&A DUKAAN FINANCIAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

2 Angel Broking Limited

3 AXIS BANK LIMITED

4 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

5 BANDHAN BANK LIMITED

6 BANKOFBARODA

7 BANKOFINDIA

8 Canara Bank

9 Central Bank of India

10 Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited

11 Delhivery Private Limited

12 FEDERAL BANK

13 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

14 Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited

15 HDFC BANK LIMITED

16 ICICI BANK LIMITED

17 IDBI BANK LIMITED

18 IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED

19 IndiabulIs Consumer Finance limited

20 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK

21 INSTAKART SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

22 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

23 Kotak Securities Limited

24 LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

25 MEDLIFE WELLNESS RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED

26 National Stock Exchange of India Limited

27 PSI PHI GLOBAL SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

28 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

29 RAJASTHAN STATE HEALTH SOCIETY

30 RBLBANKLIMITED

31 RELIANCE RETAIL LIMITED

32 SAMSUNG INDIA ELECTRONICS PRIVATE LIMITED

33 SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited

34 STATE BANK OF INDIA

35 Supermarket Grocery Supplied Private Limited

36 TATA AlA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

37 UNION BANK OF INDIA

38 VEDANTU INNOVATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

39 WOPLIN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES

40 Yes Bank Ltd Also Read - SBI Extends OTP-Based Cash Withdrawal Facility From Its ATMs Starting September 18

List of Defaulter Telemarketers

1 3M DIGITAL NETWORKS PVT LTD (MobTexting)

2 ACL MOBILE LIMITED

3 BBNL BharatNet NMS

4 Bhoopalam Marketing Services Pvt Ltd

5 BULKSMSGATEWAY

6 BUZIBEE TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

7 Centre for development of Advanced computing

8 Christian Medical College Vellore Association

9 Cosmic Information & Technology Ltd.

10 DiGISPICE Technologies Limited

11 GreenAds Global Pvt Ltd

12 Gupshup Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

13 IMI Mobile Private Ltd

14 InfoBip

15 Infobip India Private Limited

16 INSIGHT CONSULTANCY SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

17 Karix MObile Pvt Ltd

18 LOTUS TRANSFORMS PRIVATE LIMITED

19 NAZI ENTERPRISES

20 NETXCELL LIMITED

21 One97 Communications Limited

22 ONEXTEL MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

23 Onweb Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

24 Parrot Infosoft Pvt Ltd

25 Pinnacle Tele services Private Limited

26 Proactive Professional Services Pvt Ltd

27 PRP SERVICES PVT. LTD.

28 RAMA INFOTECH PVT.LTD

29 Ravience Digital Pvt Ltd.

30 Ravience Digital Pvt Ltd. (Netcore)

31 ROUTE MOBILE LIMITED

32 SJS TECHCROME PRIVATE LIMITED

33 SOLUTIONS lNFlNI TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) PVT LTD (Kaleyra)

34 Tanla

35 VALUEFIRST DIGITAL MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

36 VEGTER SMS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

37 virtuoso Netsoft Private Limited

38 VIVACONNECT PRIVATE LIMITED

39 WALKOVER WEB SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

40 Wizhcomm Consultants and Technologies Private Limited