NEW DELHI: OTP not coming today? You may experience issue in receiving One Time Password (OTP) from April 1 as TRAI adopts stringent measures to curb "Unsolicited Commercial Communications". Several banks, insurance companies, other lenders, e-commerce companies are in the list of defaulters issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). TRAI had already warned that there may be disruption in communication from April 1, 2021 if these entities do not comply with norms. Central and state government departments, regulatory bodies such as Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) have been informed about the development.
These entities have yet to show serious effort in complying with provisions laid down by the TRAI through Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (“TCCCPR, 2018”). Also Read - Provident Fund: Simple Ways to Access And Download Account Details Using UMANG App
List of Banks, Insurance Companies, Other Lenders, E-commerce Companies
1 A&A DUKAAN FINANCIAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
2 Angel Broking Limited
3 AXIS BANK LIMITED
4 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
5 BANDHAN BANK LIMITED
6 BANKOFBARODA
7 BANKOFINDIA
8 Canara Bank
9 Central Bank of India
10 Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited
11 Delhivery Private Limited
12 FEDERAL BANK
13 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
14 Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited
15 HDFC BANK LIMITED
16 ICICI BANK LIMITED
17 IDBI BANK LIMITED
18 IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
19 IndiabulIs Consumer Finance limited
20 INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK
21 INSTAKART SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
22 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
23 Kotak Securities Limited
24 LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
25 MEDLIFE WELLNESS RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED
26 National Stock Exchange of India Limited
27 PSI PHI GLOBAL SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
28 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
29 RAJASTHAN STATE HEALTH SOCIETY
30 RBLBANKLIMITED
31 RELIANCE RETAIL LIMITED
32 SAMSUNG INDIA ELECTRONICS PRIVATE LIMITED
33 SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited
34 STATE BANK OF INDIA
35 Supermarket Grocery Supplied Private Limited
36 TATA AlA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
37 UNION BANK OF INDIA
38 VEDANTU INNOVATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
39 WOPLIN BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES
40 Yes Bank Ltd
List of Defaulter Telemarketers
1 3M DIGITAL NETWORKS PVT LTD (MobTexting)
2 ACL MOBILE LIMITED
3 BBNL BharatNet NMS
4 Bhoopalam Marketing Services Pvt Ltd
5 BULKSMSGATEWAY
6 BUZIBEE TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
7 Centre for development of Advanced computing
8 Christian Medical College Vellore Association
9 Cosmic Information & Technology Ltd.
10 DiGISPICE Technologies Limited
11 GreenAds Global Pvt Ltd
12 Gupshup Technology India Pvt. Ltd.
13 IMI Mobile Private Ltd
14 InfoBip
15 Infobip India Private Limited
16 INSIGHT CONSULTANCY SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
17 Karix MObile Pvt Ltd
18 LOTUS TRANSFORMS PRIVATE LIMITED
19 NAZI ENTERPRISES
20 NETXCELL LIMITED
21 One97 Communications Limited
22 ONEXTEL MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
23 Onweb Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
24 Parrot Infosoft Pvt Ltd
25 Pinnacle Tele services Private Limited
26 Proactive Professional Services Pvt Ltd
27 PRP SERVICES PVT. LTD.
28 RAMA INFOTECH PVT.LTD
29 Ravience Digital Pvt Ltd.
30 Ravience Digital Pvt Ltd. (Netcore)
31 ROUTE MOBILE LIMITED
32 SJS TECHCROME PRIVATE LIMITED
33 SOLUTIONS lNFlNI TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) PVT LTD (Kaleyra)
34 Tanla
35 VALUEFIRST DIGITAL MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
36 VEGTER SMS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
37 virtuoso Netsoft Private Limited
38 VIVACONNECT PRIVATE LIMITED
39 WALKOVER WEB SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
40 Wizhcomm Consultants and Technologies Private Limited