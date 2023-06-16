Fed Up With Out-Of-Pocket Medical Expenses? 3 Ways On How You Can Reduce Them

Home

New Delhi: It is generally said that, If your salary is your only source of Income, you’re one step away from poverty as you need to take care of many Out-of-pocket expenses, especially medical. Out-of-pocket expenses are costs that an individual is responsible for paying that may or may not be reimbursed later. Even if you have health insurance coverage, you need to worry about the out-of-pocket medical expenses that can take a heavy toll on your savings.

On a general note, health insurance policies cover only inpatient expenses, and that too when you are hospitalised for more than 24 hours. In this case, what you need to do is get a comprehensive health insurance policy that also covers OPD costs. OPD expenses are those expenses that are incurred on your regular doctor visits and when you decide not to encash your health insurance policy.

So, here arises the question of how to reduce your out-of-pocket medical expenses. Here are a few ways to help you.

Comprehensive Health Insurance Policy With OPD Coverage

If you get a health insurance policy with comprehensive OPD coverage, your insurer will cover the out-of-pocket medical expenses along with the expenses when you actually apply for encasing the health insurance policy. For this type of policy with wider coverage, you need to do a little bit of research and find out which policies include doctor visits, diagnostic tests, and preventive care.

Focusing More On Preventive Health Care

It is often said that prevention is the most important medicine, and in the field of healthcare too, if you focus on your preventive health care, you can save a lot of wealth. Preventive health care practices include regular health checkups, vaccinations, and screening for critical diseases like cancer and PCOD. If you spend a little on preventive health care now, you can save yourself from a major critical illness at later stages of your life.

Get Health And Wellness Credit Cards

There are certain financial institutions that provide health and wellness cards that can help you decrease your out of pocket health expenses. If you get this card, you can avail yourself of limited video doctor consultations per month and also get reward points when you spend at your pharmacy and chemist.

