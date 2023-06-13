Home

‘Outright Lie, No One Went To Jail’: IT Minister Slams Twitter Ex CEO Jack Dorsey’s ‘Govt Pressure’ Charge

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former Twitter CEO has claimed that Twitter had received “many requests” from Indian authorities to block accounts covering farmers' protests and those critical of the government.

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar strongly refuted the allegations made by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey that the micro-blogging platform had faced government pressure and threats of shutdown during farmers’ protest and termed it an “outright lie”.

Rubbishing the claims, the Minister of State for IT tweeted that Dorsey’s Twitter regime “had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law”. “No one went to jail nor was twitter ‘shutdown’,” Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar tweeted that: “@twitter under Dorsey and his team were in repeated and continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied”.

This is an outright lie by @jack – perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history Facts and truth@twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law… https://t.co/SlzmTcS3Fa — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 13, 2023

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former Twitter CEO has claimed that Twitter had received “many requests” from Indian authorities to block accounts covering farmers’ protests and those critical of the government. He further said that Indian authorities threatened to shut down Twitter’s offices in the country if it did not comply with its requests.

Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law, and it behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it, Chandrasekhar said.

“India as a sovereign nation has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India,” the Minister said.

During the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were definitely fake, the Minister said adding that the government was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform as it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news.

“Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the USA,” Chandrasekhar said.

To set the record straight, no one was raided or sent to jail, and the focus was entirely on ensuring the compliance of Indian laws.

According to the Minister, there is ample evidence now in public domain about Jack’s Twitter’s “arbitrary, blatantly partisan and discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period”.

“Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using “deamplify” and deplatforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Art 14, 19 of our constitution and also assisting in weaponising of misinformation,” he said.

