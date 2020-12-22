New Delhi: The Lancet Planetary Health in its report on Tuesday stated that the economic loss due to premature deaths and morbidity from air pollution was Rs 2.6 crore or 1.4 per cent of the GDP in India in 2019. The report also suggested that 1.7 million deaths (18 per cent of the total deaths) in the country were attributable to air pollution last year. Also Read - Go Green! IRS Officer Uses Waste Plastic Bottles to Create Vertical Gardens in Ludhiana

The scientific paper on health and economic impact of air pollution published in Lancet Planetary Health also stated that the household air pollution decreased in India resulting in 64 per cent reduction in the death rate attributable to it from 1990 to 2019, whereas the death rate from outdoor ambient air pollution increased during this period by 115 per cent.

The findings further highlighted that lost output from deaths and diseases due to air pollution led to a loss of 1.4 per cent of the GDP of the country.

As per the paper findings, the economic loss due to air pollution as a percentage of the state GDP was higher in the northern and central India states, with the highest in Uttar Pradesh (2.2 per cent of GDP) and Bihar (2 per cent of GDP). The scientific paper also stated that India has a good economic and development trajectory, which can improve further with the reduction of air pollution.