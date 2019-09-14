New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for contractual employees working in different departments of the Central government as about 10 lakh of them are now entitled to get payment just like their permanent counterparts.

According to a report of Amar Ujala, the Department of Personnel and Training on Friday has issued a notice to all departments concerning this.

The notice from the department comes years after the Supreme Court said temporary workers should be paid at par with their permanent counterparts.

The order from the department states that contractual workers in the Central government working for eight hours a day will get minimum basic salary and Dearness Allowance just like permanent workers receive.

But the only difference is the contractual workers will be paid for the number of days they work, and there is no guarantee that their jobs will be regularised.