Hyderabad: The Shared Services Forum (SSF) India marked its significance in the Business Services space with the 11th edition of its flagship Annual Global Business Services Conclave, held on May 16 & 17, 2022 in Hyderabad – the 'first in-person SSF conference since COVID-19'.

The houseful event at ITC Kakatiya, Hyderabad was attended by 100+ senior business services practitioners and business leaders from across the country (Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata) and from overseas. Also, 30 eminent industry leaders shared their experiential insights and thought leadership under the objective and vision of "Moving Beyond Collaboration & Capability to Commitment & Competitive Edge" through multiple business storytelling sessions, deliberations and case presentations at the conclave.

Here are key highlights of the two-day event:

Shri BVR Mohan Reddy, Former President, NASSCOM and Chairman of Cyient delivered an inspirational address on the topic ‘Applying Technology, Innovation, Processes and People (TIPP) to “Build Future-Ready Organizations”’. Dr William (Bill) Hefley (Professor & Program Director at The University of Texas at Dallas), well known for evolving & co-authoring industry best practices models like CMM, CMMI, PCMM, eSCM-SP and eSCM-Cl) was felicitated as the ‘Pioneering Thought Leader’ for Creativity & Leading Global Best Practices Mission in IT & IT enabled Services, delivering Value and Impact to Business & Industry across Geographies. Naveen Gullapalli (Global Head of Novartis Business Services Innovation) was awarded the prestigious ‘BPM Achiever in Global India’ in recognition of his stellar contribution in a transformational, strategic leadership and operations role in global India, delivering value and business impact. The keynote address by SSF Founder, Ravi S Ramakrishnan on the topic ‘Moving Beyond: Future Ready Business Services Centres’, was well received by the audience. SSF continued with its thought leadership and unveiled the comprehensive RISE Framework for the NextGen Business Services Centre. To mark the completion of a decade for the forum, SSF unveiled a compilation of knowledge articles published in the SSF Journal, Process Edge, since 2014, “An Intensifying Journey Towards Enterprise Services: Going Above & Beyond” (Volumes I & II).

The 11th edition of the SSF Excellence Awards, Recognition and Felicitations were also announced. Here's a list of winners this year: