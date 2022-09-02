New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital witnessed a massive crowd on Friday as German flag carrier Lufthansa cancelled most of its flights for Frankfurt and Munich from India due to a pilots’ union strike.Also Read - International Flights: Lufthansa to Cancel 800 Flights on Friday Due to Pilots’ Strike; Over 130,000 Passengers to be Affected

The crowd was demanding either a full refund on tickets or alternate flights.

According to airport officials, over 100 affected people have gathered in front of the T3 terminal.

The official said that two flights bound for Frankfurt and Munich were cancelled, affecting nearly 700 passengers.

Lufthansa cancelled nearly 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday due to which an estimated 130,000 passengers will be affected.

The strike, which was announced by the pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), will have a massive impact on flight operations amidst the main return travel period at the end of the school holidays in Germany and other European countries.

Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures at German airports have been affected.

(With IANS inputs)