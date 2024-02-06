Home

Business

Over 200% Return in 5 Months: This Stock Is In Focus as Company Plans Store Expansion

Over 200% Return in 5 Months: This Stock Is In Focus as Company Plans Store Expansion

The Nifty gained 157.70 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 21,929.40, driven gains in BPCL, HDFC Life and HCL Tech.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: Shares of Cellecor Gadgets hit an intraday high of Rs 316 on Tuesday i.e. February 6. This is a gain of almost 10 percent from the previous close of Rs 287.50. Shares of Cellecor Gadgets were at the level of Rs 96.60 on September 28 and from there, investors have got a bumper return of over 200 per cent so far. Shares of Cellecor Gadgets, with a market cap of around Rs 620 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 355.

Trending Now

Cellecor Gadgets has informed the stock market that it has opened exclusive brand stores in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory Andaman and Nicobar.

You may like to read

The company plans to open exclusive brand stores in many more cities of the country.

Cellecor Gadgets has said that the company is working on a plan to open more stores on the franchise model across the country. Selicor Gadgets is engaged in the purchasing, branding and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, smart variables, mobile accessories, smartwatches and net bands.

The company has more than 12 hundred service center network and more than 800 distributors. The company’s gadgets and products are available in more than 24 thousand retail stores across the country. The company has more than three hundred products which are sold under its flagship brand Selicor.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday following buying in IT giants TCS and Infosys, foreign fund inflows and positive global trends.

After a firm opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 72,186.09. As many as 19 Sensex shares advanced and 11 declined. During the day, the barometer jumped 529.98 points or 0.73 per cent to 72,261.40.

The Nifty gained 157.70 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 21,929.40, driven gains in BPCL, HDFC Life and HCL Tech.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.