New Delhi: After the state-owned BSNL announced its VRS plan on November 5, more than 22,000 of its employees have already opted for it.

Notably, a total of one lakh BSNL employees are eligible for the scheme.

The scheme will be open for the enrollment till December 3.

A BSNL source told news agency PTI that the number of employees opting for the VRS plan has already crossed 22,000, out of BSNL’s internal target of 77,000 employees. Of this, 13,000 employees belong to Group C category, the official told PTI while adding that the response had been good across all cadres.

According to `BSNL Voluntary Retirement Scheme – 2019′ all regular and permanent employees of BSNL including those on deputation to other organisation or posted outside BSNL on deputation basis, who attained the age of 50 years or above are eligible to seek voluntary retirement under the scheme.

The amount of ex-gratia for any eligible employee will be equal to 35 days salary for each completed year of service and 25 days salary for every year of service left until superannuation.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) too has rolled out a VRS for its employees. The scheme, based on Gujarat Model of VRS, will be open for employees till December 3, 2019.

In a notice issued by MTNL to employees recently, it mentioned that “all regular and permanent employees of 50 years and above as on January 31, 2020” are eligible to opt for the scheme.

The government last month had approved a plum ₹69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that includes merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years.

(With PTI inputs)