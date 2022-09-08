New Delhi: Over 50 wildlife and tourism destinations are likely to be connected n the next stage of the regional connectivity initiative Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN). The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has identified 54 new destinations for the fifth phase of the scheme — UDAN 5.0 which aims to boost or revive air strips closer to wildlife sanctuaries, tourist destinations or spiritual places. A report published in CNBC said that the government has prepared a list of potential airports. Most of these destinations already have either an underserved or unserved airstrip.

The list comprises 10 airstrips in proximity to wildlife sanctuaries such as Yavatmal of Maharashtra, Bishnupur of West Bengal, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur of Rajasthan, Mandla of MP and Nagarjuna Sagar of Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, a total of 29 tourist destinations including Chamba, Sidhi, Panchmahri, Jogbani, Raichur, Hirakund and Kohima are also likely to be proposed for bids.

Religious and spiritual destinations like Konark, Bihar Sharif, Hassan, Dessa and Abu Road will be included in bidding process of UDAN 5.0. Reports claimed that Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of this round. Eleven airstrips from Madhya Pradesh and seven from Bihar are included in the list.

“With UDAN 5.0. we are going from regional to remote connectivity. This will be a demand driven scheme”, the portal quoted Usha Padhee, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation as saying. “We will not decide the routes for airlines to bid for. Airlines know the network better. They will be allowed to select the routes they want to bid for. Of course, we have some priority areas included in the scheme, like in North East states and islands,” she added.