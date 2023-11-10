Home

Business

Over 500 Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Launched Next Year: Read Indian Railway’s Full Plan Here

Over 500 Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Launched Next Year: Read Indian Railway’s Full Plan Here

The Indian Railways also plans to make about 1,700 LHB coaches and 700 Vande Bharat Coaches.

Indian Railways said it is working hard to reduce the possibilities of injuries in the event of rail accidents

Vande Bharat Express News Today: In a piece of good news that will bring cheers for train travellers, Indian Railway said it is planning to launch nearly 500 Vande Bharat trains next year. According to a report by TOI, the railways is also taking various other steps to enhance passenger safety by introducing “anti-injury” fittings in its coaches.

Trending Now

Giving details, BG Malya, General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, told TOI that the ICF is targeting about 500 to 550 Vande Bharat trains for the next year.

You may like to read

He also talked about the production targets of Vande Bharat trains, and added that for this year, it plans to manufacture a total 75 Vande trains, of which 63 are the 8-car versions and 12 are the 16-car versions.

The Indian Railways also plans to make about 1,700 LHB coaches and 700 Vande Bharat Coaches.

“We have a target of 750 EMU type of coaches and about 100 special coaches. Okay. So the total count comes to 3,250. This is the type of production we are hoping we will be able to sustain,” Malya was quoted as saying by TOI.

Moreover, the Indian Railways said it is working hard to reduce the possibilities of injuries in the event of rail accidents and is planning to introduce “anti-injury” fittings in its coaches.

Indian Railways also said that it is planning to replace ICF-design coaches with Linke Hoffmann Busch (LHB) coaches, which are of German design and feature anti-climbing measures to prevent coaches from piling up in the event of derailment.

In this regard, the Railway Board has already issued this regulation in reaction to recent severe railway accidents that have claimed a substantial number of lives.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.