Owaisi’s Cryptic 5 Ques To ‘Top Economist PM Modi’ Over Rs 2000 Note Withdrawal Mention Bill Gates, China

Rs 2000 Note Withdrawal: Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. Addressing the PM as “Top Economist PM Modi”, the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also mentioned “the role of Bill Gates owned Better Than Cash Alliance”, “NPCI”, and “Chinese hackers”.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Owaisi asked: “Five questions to Top Economist PM Modi: @PMOIndia

Why did you introduce the 2000 note in the first place? Can we expect 500 note to be withdrawn soon? 70 crore Indians don’t have a smart phone, how do they do digital payment? What is the role of Bill Gates owned Better Than Cash Alliance in making you do Demo 1.0 and 2.0? Is NPCI being hacked by Chinese hackers? If so, what will happen to payements when war happens?”

The Lok Sabha MP from the Hyderabad constituency asked how will “70 crore Indians don’t have a smart phone, how do they do digital payment?”

Interestingly, he also pulled in Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Better Than Cash Alliance. Owaisi also asked “what will happen to payements when war happens if NPCI is hacked by Chinese hackers”.

In a surprising move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the decision to withdraw the circulation of Rs 2,000 denomination notes. However, it gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Also, the Rs 2000 notes continue to be legal tenders, unlike the demonetisation that was announced by PM Modi on November 8, 2016, which rendered Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes invalid.

The Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender till September 30, RBI said in a statement. In a release, the central bank said that this is being done under its “Clean Note Policy”.

The last date to deposit and exchange Rs 2000 notes is September 20, 2023, and it can be done by either depositing them in your bank account or exchanging them with other notes from a bank.

