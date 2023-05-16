Home

Owner or Tenant: Who Pays For Rent Agreement In Delhi? | 10 Points

The onus of registration of the rental agreement may fall upon either of the parties, and this may vary from State to State.

New Delhi: For people who are new to Delhi, finding a place to live is a strenuous task. Several people lose out on a lot of money due to high brokerage, bad negotiations et cetera. And once the house is finalised, making the rental agreement is another task.

However, that headache doesn’t fall on the tenant. As per the Delhi Rent Control Act, and the Transfer of Property Act, it is the responsibility of the landlord to take up the onus of registration of the rental agreement.

Failure to make a rental agreement may result in a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three months.

Rent Control Act

As per the Rent Control Act, the implementation of landlord-tenant laws comes under the purview of the respective State. The onus of registration of the rental agreement may fall upon either of the parties, and this may vary from State to State. Let us explore the factors that could influence the registration of a rent agreement in Delhi:

Rent Agreement: Important For Both Landlord & Tenant

The owner must register rent agreement to make sure he/she can use it as evidence in their defence in case the tenant defaults the rent in any way. Once the agreement is registered, it can be used effectively in the court of law. The cost of registration includes the stamp duty and the registration fee. As per Section 17 of the Registration Act 1908, it is necessary to register the agreement if the lease exceeds a period of 11 months. Delhi Rent Control Act aims to defend the rights of tenant, and protect them against unlawful or untimely eviction. However, these provisions are of no use without a rental agreement. A clause in the rent agreement which says the rent can only be increased after one year ensures that the landlord/landlady doesn’t increase rent as per his/her whims and fancies. As per 99acres, the Delhi Rental Control Act is skewed heavily in favour of the tenant. “As per Section 4 of the Delhi Rent Control Act, 1995, it is mandatory to enter into a written rental agreement and to register it. If the rent agreement is of fewer than five years, and the tenant fails to vacate the property after the expiry of the rental agreement, the landlord can approach the Rent Authority, which shall work to enforce the terms of the agreement. In the absence of the registered agreement, the consequences of non-registration of a document under the Registration Act, 1908 shall follow. As the unregistered document is not admissible in evidence, the Rent Authority has no power to evict the tenant. The landlord shall have to follow the lengthy process of eviction under Section 106 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 applicable to leases,” said Mukesh Jain, Corporate Lawyer, Founder, Mukesh Jain and Associates, as quoted by 99acres. Even though the Delhi Rent Control Act was originally devised with an aim to be tenant-friendly, cases of indiscriminate property grabbing and other property misuses by the tenants do call for protection of interests of the property owners. Even though the Act does mention provisions that call for eviction of the tenant, it can become time-consuming due to several reasons – the absence of any one of the parties on the day of the final ruling in court, unforeseen circumstances, the tenant’s obstinance in shifting out et cetera. An ideal rent agreement is the one in which the ownership is asserted properly, the contract period is stated, the terms and conditions with regard to the use of the house are outlined, provisions and amenities previously provided by the landlord are mentioned and the security deposit and reimbursement or forfeiture clauses are defined clearly. It is the responsibility of the property owner to ensure that the rent agreement is registered. It is very important because the landlord/landlady can use this in times of legal dispute with the tenant.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.