New Delhi: In a big move that could affect over 40 lakh people in Delhi, Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights, including mortgage or transfer rights, to citizens living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The Bill for the same will be announced in the next Parliament session, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Addressing a press briefing of the Union Cabinet, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said, “The Cabinet has taken a historic decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakhs people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.”

Interestingly, the move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital that is scheduled for early next year. Javadekar said that the proposal was based on the recommendations of a committee.