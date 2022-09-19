New Delhi: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Softbank backed-OYO, Ritesh Agarwal, earned a whopping Rs 5.6 crore in compensation in the last fiscal year, reported NDTV online. Agarwal’s pay saw a rise of 250 per cent from the year before, according to the firm’s filing with market regulator SEBI on Monday.Also Read - Air India, Vistara To Merge To Create World-Class Global Airline? Here's What We Know

Global hospitality services platform OYO filed new financial documents to its earlier submitted draft red herring prospectus to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, and now plans for a public issue early next year.

Details showed the company cut employee's salary and bonus expenses significantly, according to the firm's latest regulatory filing. But the CEO's compensation jumped to Rs 5.6 crore in the last fiscal year , FY22, from Rs 1.6 crore in the year before that. His salary was Rs 21.5 lakh for the fiscal year 2020.

The filing also showed, Employee Stock Option (ESOP) costs for the company rose 344 percent from Rs 153 crore in Financial Year 2021 to Rs 680 crore in Financial Year 2022 even as the firm significantly reduced wage and bonus expenses.

However, despite the significant increase in ESOP costs, OYO’s personnel expenditures only increased by 7 per cent as wages and bonuses costs decreased by 27 per cent, the NDTV report added.