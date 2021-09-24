New Delhi: In a major development, OYO is planning to file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) next week. The hospitality firm is aiming to raise an amount to the tune of USD 1.2 Billion or around Rs 8,000 crore through the IPO, according to a PTI report.Also Read - OYO Rooms Allegedly Cancels Booking of Kashmiri Man, 'Discriminatory' Act Slammed on Twitter
OYO has already appointed investment banks like JPMorgan, Citi and Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage the IPO, PTI reported quoting sources. Also Read - Thousands Losing Jobs as Oyo Rooms Firing Staff For Underperformance
OYO IPO – All You Need To Know
Also Read - Oyo Facing Backlash From Hotel Operators For Allegedly Doing Fraud
- Meanwhile, the OYO IPO follows the spectacular success of Zomato’s IPO that ended with a bumper oversubscription on July 16, and was biggest since March 2020, as per the PTI report.
- Last week, shareholders of Oravel Stays, the parent company of hospitality firm OYO, had approved the conversion of the company from a private limited company to a public limited company, according to a regulatory filing, as per the PTI report.
- Earlier, the board of Oravel Stays had approved an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 901 crore, PTI report says.
- OYO in August, in a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing, had said that Microsoft Corporation has invested nearly USD 5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in OYO through the issuance of equity shares and compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares on a private placement basis, according to PTI report.
- Earlier in July, the company had raised USD 660 million through term B loan route from global institutional investors, including Fidelity Investments to refinance and simplify its existing borrowings, the PTI report says.