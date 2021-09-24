New Delhi: In a major development, OYO is planning to file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) next week. The hospitality firm is aiming to raise an amount to the tune of USD 1.2 Billion or around Rs 8,000 crore through the IPO, according to a PTI report.Also Read - OYO Rooms Allegedly Cancels Booking of Kashmiri Man, 'Discriminatory' Act Slammed on Twitter

OYO has already appointed investment banks like JPMorgan, Citi and Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage the IPO, PTI reported quoting sources.

OYO IPO – All You Need To Know