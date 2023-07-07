Home

OYO To Add 500 New Hotels In Cities Hosting ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Matches. Details Inside

OYO said the new hotels will be strategically located near the stadiums to ensure ease of access for cricket fans that are expected to arrive in droves in host cities to catch their favourite teams in action.

New Delhi: Great news for cricket fans as OYO has announced that it will add 500 new hotels to its resume in cities hosting matches of upcoming ICC men’s cricket world cup in India. In a statement issued on Friday, the hospitality technology platform, said their decision is influenced by the anticipated surge in hotel bookings in host cities.

Speaking to Zee Business, an OYO spokesman said the travel demands see a massive spike when the dates of a marquee tournament like the cricket world cup, are announced. He said that OYO aims to provide comfortable and affordable stays for cricket fans and expanding its hotel offering is a step in that direction.

“OYO will add 500 hotels in host cities in the next three months to meet demand for the Cricket World Cup. We want to ensure that everyone who is travelling from far away to watch their favourite teams has access to a comfortable and affordable accommodation,” the spokesman said, according to news agency PTI.

The OYO spokesman revealed that hotel prices are already on the rise in host cities due to the increased demand ahead of the cricketing spectacle and this trend is expected to continue and likely surge when the world cup starts.

Hotel tariffs have already increased due to heightened demand across host cities three months ahead, OYO said, adding it has also witnessed a significant surge in demand for the duration of the tournament.

The ICC ODI men’s cricket world cup will kick off on October 5, and conclude on November 19. The matches are scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Dharamsala, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune. The final will be played in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, online travel services provider MakeMyTrip has also launched a programme asking residents in the host cities to list their property on its platform in the wake of a “significant surge in search of homestays in cities such as Ahmedabad, Dharamshala and key metros”.

“We have observed a significant surge in search of homestay properties for October and November in select cities across the country. This is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore homestays as an accommodation option,” MakeMyTrip Chief Business Officer ? Alternate Accommodation & Customer Contact Group Parikshit Choudhury told PTI.

MakeMyTrip said it has also developed a new feature reflecting the distance of the accommodation from the cricket stadium in the city to help cricket fans in booking the most suitable accommodation option.

“A large proportion of homestay properties in cricket centres across October and November is still available for cricket lovers at an economical price,” Choudhury added.

(With PTI inputs)

