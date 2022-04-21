New Delhi: SoftBank-backed travel technology platform, OYO on Thursday informed that the company has received over 8 lakh bookings primarily through its app and website over the April 11-17 period, with Manali, Haridwar, Amritsar, Goa and Mysore emerging among the most sought-after leisure destinations.Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Update in India: 5 States Where Coronavirus Cases Are Rising, Plan Your Travel Accordingly!

The travel tech firm also informed that a majority of the bookings for patron hotels and homes came from OYO's direct channels, mainly the OYO app, website and corporate bookings. Moreover, on average, 20 per cent of the bookings were made by OYO's Wizard members.

"Industry experts expect the demand for summer travel to rise by an average of 60 per cent in the coming days. Celebrated across different parts of the country, the festive fervour around Vishu, Baisakhi and Easter between 14-17 April contributed to this growth. This trend further reveals that people are keen to travel every chance they get," the firm said in a statement.

According to the IPO-bound travel tech firm, more than 950 storefronts (hotels and homes) were sold out with 100 per cent occupancy on April 16 at its peak. Manali, Haridwar, Amritsar, Goa and Mysore were the most sought-after leisure destinations over the weekend, OYO said.

“Our data also indicates a rise in bookings across leisure destinations such as Gangtok, Srinagar, Coorg, McLeodganj, Nainital, Rishikesh, Darjeeling, Manali and Shillong,” Shreerang Godbole, SVP – Product & Chief Service Officer – OYO, stated.

OYO had earlier that the platform has received over 3.1 lakh bookings for the last festive weekend from April 8-10, making it the highest so far in 2022, with travel optimism reaching its peak in the country.

“Travel optimism is at an all-time high across the country. As restrictions are eased and air travel bans lifted, travellers are looking forward to celebrating festivals with their loved ones, heading out on summer vacations and making the most of their long weekends,” said Shreerang Godbole, OYO Senior Vice President, Product & Chief Service Officer.

He further said: “Over three lakh travellers opted to stay at OYOs across India and we are expecting the upcoming Good Friday/Baisakhi long weekend to be the highest ever since the pandemic in 2020.”