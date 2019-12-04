New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s approval of s enior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s bail plea, his son Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the next move is to call on Congress President Sonia Gandhi. P Chidambaram is expected to be released anytime soon from the Tihar Jail.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lok Sabha member from Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram said, “I am glad my father is finally coming home. Supreme Court has given relief after the unwarranted 106 days of jail. The plan is to call on Congress President Sonia Gandhi after my father comes out of the jail.”

The senior Congress leader’s wife Nalini Chidambaram also welcomed the apex court’s order and noted that Chidambaram will attend the winter session of the Parliament in Rajya Sabha after taking care of his health. The winter session of Parliament will end on December 13.

The three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice R Banumathi granted bail to the 74-year-old P Chidambaram on December 4. P Chidambaram, a member of the Upper House from Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21 this year.

Sources close to the Congress leader’s family said the government mentally tortured P Chidambaram for over 105 days during his detention in CBI and ED custody and in prison.

This has not disturbed him as he was sure to come out of the “foisted” cases clean as these were initiated due to political vendetta, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

Earlier, disposing off the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide clean surroundings, mineral water, home-cooked food and protection from mosquitoes.

The court also directed that Chidambaram’s medical check-up be done regularly. Besides Crohn’s disease, Chidambaram also suffers from Dyslipidemia, Coronary artery disease, Hypertension, Glycemia and Prostatomegaly according to his advocates.

(With agency inputs)